What ended Karan Johar's love for Holi

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed why he doesn't like to play with colours during the Holi festival.

While shooting for the Holi episode of the Star Plus show 'India's Next Superstars', Karan shared a few instances due to which he fears playing Holi even today, read a statement.

"When I was six or seven years old, kids in my colony ran behind me to put silver colour paint on me. Trying to save myself, I fell down and hurt myself and ended up in a fight with the other kids," Karan said.

Sharing another incident at megastar Amitabh Bachchan's house for Holi, he said: "I fondly remember visiting Amitji's house for Holi when I was 10 years old. I told him why I feared the festival so much."

"That's when Abhishek came inside the room, picked me up and threw me in a pool of coloured water. That was the end of my love for Holi and I haven't played ever since."