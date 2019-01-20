हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

What Lazy Sunday? Sushmita Sen gives fitness motivation in this video—Watch

The gorgeous lady keeps her body fit and believes in following a healthy lifestyle.

What Lazy Sunday? Sushmita Sen gives fitness motivation in this video—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with deets from her life. The gorgeous lady keeps her body fit and believes in following a healthy lifestyle. Her latest Instagram post is all about staying fit and healthy and will give you major fitness motivation, even on a cold Sunday morning!

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

Along with the video, Sushmita wrote, “An open mind in a closed body is still closed! #strech everyday even if you don’t enjoy exercising much!! It helps in learning to be patient with ourselves & nurturing our body’s capacity!! Opening up the body results in happy hormones & even happier choices try it, be consistent & see for yourself!!! #sharing #mydiscipline #myway #happiness #flexibility #practice I love you guys!! #duggadugga”

On the personal front, Sen is dating model Rohman Shawl and often shares pics and videos with him on Instagram. The two made things official last year when Shawl wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for his lady love. Things seem to be getting serious between the two and we absolutely love looking at them together.

Roh and Sush are a couple that makes us believe in fairy tales. A few days ago, the actress shared a video on her Instagram in which she was seen teaching some Bengali to her Kashmiri boyfriend Rohman. She asked Rohman to repeat, "Aami Tomake bhalobashi" which means 'I love you' in English.

Apart from adorable selfies and videos, the duo also believes in working out together giving us major relationship as well as fitness goals!

Tags:
Sushmita SenSushmita Sen videoRohman ShawlSushmita Sen boyfriendLazy Sunday

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close