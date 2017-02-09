When Harshvardhan Kapoor met Kapil Sharma in the gym

Mumbai: Harshvardhan Kapoor met star comedian Kapil Sharma in a gym recently and was surprised to see the later pump iron.

Sharma, who has been working out a lot these days to get into shape for his second film, is surprising many in the showbiz arena. Harshvardhan is among those who are mighty impressed by Kapil’s dedication.

Check out Harsh’s Instagram post here:

Look at who I met in the gym @kapilsharma getting in top shape ! A photo posted by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:16am PST

Harshvardhan had made his debut on Kapil’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his first film ‘Mirzya’ along with Saiyami Kher last year.

The star comedian’s show is one of the biggest platforms on Indian TV for film personalities to promote their films.

And now that Kapil has forayed into the world of films himself, he has now become a brand of sorts.

