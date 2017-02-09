When Harshvardhan Kapoor met Kapil Sharma in the gym
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 08:33
Mumbai: Harshvardhan Kapoor met star comedian Kapil Sharma in a gym recently and was surprised to see the later pump iron.
Sharma, who has been working out a lot these days to get into shape for his second film, is surprising many in the showbiz arena. Harshvardhan is among those who are mighty impressed by Kapil’s dedication.
Check out Harsh’s Instagram post here:
Harshvardhan had made his debut on Kapil’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his first film ‘Mirzya’ along with Saiyami Kher last year.
The star comedian’s show is one of the biggest platforms on Indian TV for film personalities to promote their films.
And now that Kapil has forayed into the world of films himself, he has now become a brand of sorts.
Are we right Kapil Sharma fans?
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 08:33
