Karan Johar

When Karan Johar looked like he 'ate the awards ceremony'—See throwback pic

The pic also has Bollywood's gorgeous actress, Sonakshi Sinha, who is simply unrecognizable. 

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is an avid social media user and keeps us updated through his time-to-time posts. The 'Dhadak' producer's latest Instagram post, is however, something that must not be missed. Karan shared a throwback picture from an awards ceremony and captioned it in the most hilarious way possible. The pic also has Bollywood's gorgeous actress, Sonakshi Sinha, who is simply unrecognizable. 

The major throwback picture is captioned as “I have to thank @bachchan for sharing this with me! Remember this @aslisona ?? I have won an award but look like I ate the ceremony!!!! #majorthrowback#doublechinalert”

Check out the pic here:

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Well, we bet it took more than one glance for you to realise that the adorable little girl with spectacles is actually the 'Dabangg' Sonakshi Sinha! Standing next to her father, Shatrughan Sinha, the actress is giving a picture-perfect smile. 

As for Karan, well, he has already captioned the pic in the best way possible!

Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' will soon hit the theatres on July 20, 2018. The film marks the debut of star kids Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

Produced by Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta the film is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios.

'Dhadak' has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, and is an official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' starring newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. 

