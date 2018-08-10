हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kim Kardashian

When Kim Kardashian hid engagement ring from 'heartbroken' Kanye West

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 and are parents to three children. 

When Kim Kardashian hid engagement ring from &#039;heartbroken&#039; Kanye West

Washington: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has revealed that while she was still married to American basketball player Kris Humphries, she once hid her engagement ring to avoid upsetting Kanye West.

In a recent interview on Big Boy's Neighborhood show, as reported by People Magazine, the 37-year-old recalled how she thought of doing that because she knew the rapper was in love with her.

"So I am presenting the award. And the award was, Kanye was nominated. So I see him backstage. We end up both at the Soho House and he sat at my table and I had my big ring on cause I was married," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians` star explained.

She added, "So I am talking with my ring and I talk with my hands a lot so I am talking, and I just see him looking at my ring and his face would just get heartbroken. So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke like this with one hand." While talking about her short-lived marriage to Humphries, she realised 'I f-ed up pretty soon'.

The two were only married for 72 days before Kardashian filed for divorce. Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 and are parents to three children. 

 

