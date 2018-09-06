हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

When Lakhan Anil Kapoor met 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh—See pic

The two stars apparently met on 'Simmba' sets.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's classic actor Anil Kapoor and bundle of energy Ranveer Singh recently met and how! The latter took to his social media handle and shared an adorable picture of the two where Anil can be seen giving a peck to 'Padmaavat'.

Ranveer wrote: “LAKHAN x SIMMBA ? love you @anilskapoor"



View this post on Instagram


LAKHAN SIMMBA love you @anilskapoor

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' which also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The film will hit the screens on December 28, 2019. The film is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper. It will be jointly produced by Rohit Shetty and Dharma Productions.

Also, Ranveer and Anil Kapoor will share the screen space together in Karan Johar's ambitious period drama 'Takht'. The film has an ensemble star cast with Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor forming an incredible list of line-up.

The film will hit the screens only in 2020. 

