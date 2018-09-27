When Ranveer Singh met Raveena Tandon—Check selfie

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'mats mast' girl Raveena Tandon is an avid social media user. The gorgeous actress recently took to her Instagram account and shared a cool selfie with Ranveer Singh

Ranveer, who is currently shooting for 'Simmba' dropped on the sets of Raveena's upcoming film. And when two powerhouse talents meet under one roof, clicking a selfie is a must, right? And they did just that.

Raveena wrote: “Guess who dropped in on my sets! And had my entire team wrapped around his little finger? My #FriendlyNieghbourhoodSpiderman”

A few days back, Anil Kapoor met the bundle of energy Ranveer Singh on 'Simmba' sets and again the two posed for a selfie.

On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' which also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The film will hit the screens on December 28, 2019. The film is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper. It will be jointly produced by Rohit Shetty and Dharma Productions.

Also, Ranveer and Anil Kapoor will share the screen space together in Karan Johar's ambitious period drama 'Takht'. The film has an ensemble star cast with Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor forming an incredible list of line-up.

The film will hit the screens only in 2020.