When Rishi Kapoor crooned 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi' for Chitrangda Singh

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Chitrangda Singh had a gala time on the sets of a dance reality show where the duo performed to the evergreen Rishi Kapoor song 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi'.

During the promotions of '102: Not Out', actor Rishi Kapoor visited the sets of DID Li'l Masters. Chitrangda Singh, who is one of the judges in the show, confessed her fondness for the senior actor.

The actress also confessed that Rishi Kapoor is her childhood favourite and the duo exchanged shayaris on stage. Chitrangda later requested Rishi to sing Main Shayar To Nahi.

Rishi Kapoor not only sang the song but also performed on the song with Chitrangda Singh. The 'Kapoor and Sons' actor also took to Twitter to share the moment from the reality show saying, "We danced impromptu on my song “Main shayar toh naheen”. Thank you Chitrangada!"

Chitrangda is currently judging the dance reality show DID Li'l masters and has two interesting films like Bazaar and Saheb Biwi Gangster 3 in the pipeline. The actress will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in Bazaar.

Rishi Kapoor, on the other hand, would be seen in '102: Not Out' alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He plays the role of Big B's son in the film.