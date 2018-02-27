When Sridevi made Katrina Kaif nervous—Pic inside

New Delhi: It's still hard to believe that Bollywood's first female superstar, Sridevi is no more. The actress died in Dubai on February 24, 2018, around midnight. While initial reports suggested that he suffered a cardiac arrest, an autopsy report revealed that she died because of 'accidental drowning' in the bathtub of her hotel room.

Because of the findings of this autopsy, the matter has been referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further investigation. Her mortal remains will reportedly be flown back today after the investigations are completed.

Meanwhile, we are on a nostalgia trip, thinking about the luminous impact she had not just on fans but even on fellow celebrities. An icon and an inspiration to many young girls who aspire to become actresses, Sridevi will always remain the best one we had.

We got our hands on Katrina Kaif's post on Instagram which is dated back to November 14, 2017. Katrina shared a picture of her rehearsing for a dance sequence at the Yash Raj Studios (YRF) while a life-size poster of Sridevi is looking at her.

Kat wrote in her caption, “If @sridevi.kapoor was watching you dance ...... You’d look nervous too.”

The diva won her silver screens with her impeccable acting and dance moves. She had some great foot-tapping numbers to her credit and ruled the 80s and 90s era like a true boss lady! Clearly, this life-size poster of Sridevi dancing to 'mere haatho mein nau nau choodiyan hai' from 'Chandni' by YRF is bound to make anyone feel nervous.

Sridevi's mortal remains are expected to reach Mumbai today. Several Bollywood stars have visited Anil Kapoor's residence at this hour of grief.