When 'wink queen' Priya Prakash Varrier met 'king of quirks' Ranveer Singh-See pic

New Delhi: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier was spotted at the screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' with other Bollywood actors. Priya, who became the most-searched celebrity in 2o18, had her fangirl moment last night when she bumped into the box office king, Ranveer Singh.

Check out their picture:

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral a few months back. It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of his latest outing Simmba, which features him as a cop. The film has proved to be the ultimate ruler at the Box Office with collections over Rs 300 crores.