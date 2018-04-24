Who is a better dancer between Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter—Watch DID Lil Masters video and decide

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter is all set to embark on his Bollywood journey and the audience can't wait for to happen. The star material is a terrific dancer and even learned under ace choreographer Shiamak Davar, just like big bro Sasha.

Now, Ishaan promoted his film 'Beyond The Clouds' at DID Lil Masters recently and he displayed in what can be called a teaser of his dancing skills. He shared a small video on Instagram and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off him:

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Apr 23, 2018 at 12:14pm PDT

Watch another video which he posted some time back:

Ishaan will be making his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's production 'Dhadak' which also introduces late Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and happens to be the official remake of Marathi superhit 'Sairat'.

'Dhadak' will hit the screens on July 20, 2018. Ishaan meanwhile had the opportunity to work with renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi in his first film titled 'Beyond The Clouds' which also stars Malavika Mohanan. The movie opened in theatres a few days back and received rave reviews about the performances of the lead actors.

After watching the above dance video, you decide who is a better dancer between Shahid and Ishaan? We are rooting for both!