हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonakshi Sinha

Whoa! Is that Sonakshi Sinha performing a headstand?

Sonakshi seems to be missing her Maldives vacation

Whoa! Is that Sonakshi Sinha performing a headstand?
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with deets from her life. The actress went to Maldives on a vacation in the month of September and had shared a few pics which made us want to pack our bags and leave! Sonakshi seems to be missing her Maldives vacation as on Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share a throwback pic.

The caption reads “Take. Me. Back. #maldives”

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Well, that headstand is indeed mind-blowing! Even though the pic shows a silhouette, we are pretty sure this is Sonakshi performing the headstand. The picture is indeed stunning and the sunset background just adds to its charm.

Earlier this month, the actress stunned us all when she appeared on Brides Today magazine cover along with Vicky Kaushal. In a vibrant, indo-western outfit, she looked every bit glamorous.

In October, Sinha turned showstopper for ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2019. The actress dazzled the runway in a glittering black gown and left everyone awe-struck.

Sonakshi was last seen in 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'  which hit the theatres on August 24 and received a thumbs up from the audience.

Tags:
Sonakshi SinhaSonakshi Sinha filmsHappy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close