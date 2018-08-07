Will Alia Bhatt quit acting after marriage? Check her sassy reply

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

New Delhi: The generation next actress Alia Bhatt made her smashing debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012 and ever since there has been no looking back for her. She has impressed one and sundry with her acting chops and versatility in the characters that she has portrayed so far.

Alia is one of the most promising actresses in Hindi film industry right now. The dimpled-star recently had a fun chat session on Instagram with fans where she answered questions. One particular fan asked her whether she would give up acting after marriage. And her reply is epic!

Check the screen grab of her conversation which she put up as her Instagram story:

For the uninitiated, Alia is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and the duo will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

Ranbir in an interview with GQ India recently opened up on dating Alia and how it's still 'too new' to talk about.

 

