Will announce next project at the right time, says Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai: Fresh from the success of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', Kartik Aaryan says he will announce his next project soon.

There were rumours that the 29-year-old actor was teaming up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar for different films.

It was also reported that Kartik has been signed on by Yash Raj Films for a project.

When asked about the reports, the actor said, "I think whatever films I do next, a proper announcement will be made soon. I will be sharing it soon. It will be announced at the right time."

Kartik was speaking at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards voting weekend here.

"There is lot of excitement to attend IIFA. As an actor, you always want a stage like IIFA to host and perform in front of a lot of people," he said.