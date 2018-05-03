Will Deepika Padukone attend rival Sonam Kapoor's wedding? Here's the truth

The icy cold vibes between Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor is no hidden secret in Bollywood. Their camaraderie on the 'Koffee With Karan' is a past and as of now, the two actresses can't stand each other's presence.

Moreover, they never even miss a chance to take a dig at each other.

And now, ever since the reports of Sonam Kapoor's wedding with beau Anand Ahuja came out, all eyes are on the guest list. While celebs like Malaika Arora Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Ladakh, Farah Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar among others are all set to make the wedding special, we wonder if Sonam's 'frenemy' Deepika will make it to the list.

As per several media reports, Deepika will most likely be giving Sonam's wedding a miss and instead, will be attending Met Gala in New York on May 7. A day later, the actress will leave for the prestigious Cannes Film festival to be held in France from May 8-19.

This is not the first time when Deepika is giving a wedding ceremony of her contemporary a miss. Last year, she had also skipped Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Kapoor and Ahuja families officially announced the wedding while requesting media persons to respect the family's need for privacy.

"The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," read the statement.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja are all set to enter the wedlock on May 8.

After her wedding with Anand, Sonam will fly to the Cannes International Film Festival to walk the prestigious red carpet. She will then return back and promote her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding' which is slated to release on June 1.