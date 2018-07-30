हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Will Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas marry in September? Here's what we know

 Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event.

Will Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas marry in September? Here&#039;s what we know

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is hogging all the limelight these days. And the reason is known to all by all—her exit from Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and wedding rumours with beau Nick Jonas. Well, PeeCee is currently the talk of the town.

After her exit from Salman's big project 'Bharat' was confirmed by the director Ali Abbas Zafar on social media, speculations were rife that it's her wedding which prompted her to leave a project midway. However, nothing has been confirmed either by the actress or by Nick as of now.

Earlier, it was said that the duo is likely to wed either in October or November, but now looks like it could even be a month before. According to a Mid-Day.com report, Nick celebrates his birthday on September 16 and it's quite possible that the couple might want to get hitched on the same day.

On Priyanka's birthday (July 18), reportedly Nick proposed to her with a ring from Tiffany's store in NYC and they got engaged. So, maybe on his birthday, wedding bells will ring for the duo.

Well, the rumours had first begun back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event.

Priyanka and Nick have been regularly spotted hanging out with each other on multiple occasions. The buzz about Priyanka and Nick being a couple has been going on for quite some time now. Priyanka's presence at Nick's cousin's wedding raised many eyebrows. Also, the two have often expressed their fondness for each other on social media.

Both PeeCee and Nick had a gala time when in India recently and even went on a brief vacay to Goa with the actress's family.

 

 

Priyanka ChopraNick Jonaspriyanka chopra weddingnick jonas weddingBharatSalman KhanBollywood

