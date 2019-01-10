Will Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt get engaged this year? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the latest 'it' couple of Bollywood. They ushered in the New Years' together in NYC and returned to Mumbai together a few days back. Fans love to see them together off camera and details about their romance often grabs the headlines.

Now, the buzz is strong that this young and gorgeous couple might take their relationship to the next level. No, we are not talking about marriage, because that's going to take a while. According to Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is keen that the couple at least exchanges rings this year.

The report states that there is a possibility that Ranbir and Alia might get engaged in June this year.

Well, nothing has been confirmed as yet the rumour mills are working extra time to dig out more details.

If this stands true, then Bollywood be ready for yet another high-profile starry engagement bash!

Meanwhile, the duo will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire.