Will Smith shuts down divorce rumours in his new song

Washington D.C.: "Mind your d**n business" is what Will Smith has to tell everyone...at least his new song says so!

The actor-rapper, who has returned as a crooner after 13 long years, addressed the divorce rumours with wife Jada Pinkett Smith in the song, reported E! Online.

In a recently posted preview video of the song 'To the Clique', Will is seen rapping, "20 years of swag y'all just witnessed, stop the divorce rumours and mind your damn business."

Further giving his family a shout-out, mentioning his wife and the kids- Trey, Jaden and Willow- he sang, " The real-life Incredibles, last name Smith, Jaden, Jada, Willow, Trey-y'all ain't f--king with my clique."

Will and Jada, who tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 1997, celebrated their 20-year anniversary last year.

Even after being the subject of numerous split rumours over the years, the couple is going strong, and the latest song is surely a proof of the same.