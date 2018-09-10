हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priya Prakash Varrier

Wink queen Priya Prakash Varrier slays it in a red outfit, kohled eyes in latest photoshoot

The Internet wink queen recently took to the Instagram to share her picture in a red outfit in which she is looking exceptionally beautiful.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The famous 'wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation after her video clip went viral. The social media queen has ever since been an avid Instagram user. She recently took to her handle and shared her latest pictures.

In the photos, Priya is seen dressed in a red outfit, sporting straight hair opposed to her natural curls, kohled eyes and perfect makeup and we cannot help but fall in love with her all over again. 

The pictures are from her latest photoshoot for a regional magazine cover.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

_ Pc: @syam__babu Mua: @jaan_moni_das

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For Vanitha _ Mua: @jaan_moni_das Pc: @syam__babu

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

_

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

With 6.4 million followers, both the pictures have garnered more than five lakh views. The 18-year-old girl became the talk of the town and the ‘national crush’ thanks to the Manikya Malaraya Poovi video from her maiden Mollywood film Oru Adaar Love that went viral.

In the meantime, the Malayalam girl is all set to make her acting debut with 'Oru Adaar Love'.

Talking about her debut film, 'Oru Adaar Love' also features Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef. Helmed by Omar Lulu and produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy, the romantic drama is slated to hit the screens on September 14. 

The music has been composed by Shaan Rahman.

Priya Prakash VarrierPriya Prakash Varrier photoshootPriya Prakash Varrier filmPriya Prakash Varrier Oru Adaar Love

