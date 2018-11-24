हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Young singer-composer Avitesh Srivastava, son of actress Vijeta Pandit and the late celebrated Bollywood music composer Aadesh Shrivastava, says he is more interested in acting than playback singing in the Hindi film industry.

Wish to act in Bollywood films: Avitesh Shrivastava

Mumbai: Young singer-composer Avitesh Srivastava, son of actress Vijeta Pandit and the late celebrated Bollywood music composer Aadesh Shrivastava, says he is more interested in acting than playback singing in the Hindi film industry.

Avitesh, 21, launched his first single "Main Hua Tera" earlier this week.

As "Main Hua Tera" is an independent song, asked when is he planning to make his debut as a playback singer in Bollywood, Avitesh told IANS: "Music is my hobby and I want to collaborate more with international artistes in crossover musical projects.

"When it comes to our film industry, I wish to act in Bollywood films rather than playback singing."

Apart from music, the youngster has a keen interest in storytelling and performance. He even worked as an assistant director for films like Vishal Bhardwaj's "Rangoon" and Shoojit Sircar's "Piku".

"I want to carry forward the legacy of my mother who was a very popular actress. IfA I am singing in Bollywood, I would rather playback for myself," he said.

Avitesh's song was released on Monday. According to Avitesh, it is not only a special occasion for his life as a debutant, but also because he is bouncing back after three years of his father's demise.

"I so wish my father was here to see my first music launch. Now I have to build my career and there is a certain amount of pressure I feel, which I am sure would have not faced if my father was standing next to me," said Avitesh, who lost his father to cancer on September 5, 2015.

Avitesh has always had an interest in learning both Western music along with Indian classical. And to explore the music of the foreign world, he studied at the Hollywood Academy in Los Angeles.

His song is self-composed and is co-written with Kunal Verma, in collaboration with two-time Grammy Award winner Giorgio Tuinfort.

