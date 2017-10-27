Women Crime Branch of Ahmedabad celebrate Prabhas' birthday

New Delhi: It won`t be wrong if we call Prabhas India`s most eligible bachelor and one of the most desired men of the country. There are various instances that prove the same.

We have got to know of one such instance that took place on his birthday.

Prabhas celebrated his birthday on October 23 in a low key manner with childhood friends and family back at home in Hyderabad.

However, fans across the nation were celebrating their favourite star`s birthday in their own special ways.

What was most interesting was when we found that a women branch of the Ahmedabad city police, the crime branch, got together and celebrated their favourite star`s birthday.

Post their respective duties, they got together and cut a cake on behalf of Prabhas and looked extremely happy celebrating it even without the presence of the star.

Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following across the nation, more so among the ladies.

One of the officers, a big fan of Prabhas, present and part of the celebration shared, "We at the women crime branch of Ahmedabad celebrated Prabhas`s birthday and would be glad if all our love and wishes reach him. From all of us at the Women Crime Branch, we wish Prabhas a very Happy Birthday.

Further, she added, "I can easily say that he is my life. I have seen a lot of struggles in my life, but every time I watch him on the screen, I forget it all. I am his biggest fan and just watching him gives me immense strength and happiness. He has been a very big inspiration for all of us here."