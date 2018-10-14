हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Women filmmakers team up to extend support to the #MeToo movement

The #MeToo movement has got tremendous support.

Women filmmakers team up to extend support to the #MeToo movement
Pic courtesy: @konkonas

Mumbai: The #MeToo movement has stirred and shaken the film industry in India. A number of women have narrated unpleasant incidents of sexual harassment they have faced in the past by naming the men involved.

The #MeToo movement has got tremendous support from within and outside the industry and people are ready to tackle it head-on. Now, a team of women filmmakers has extended support to this movement.

Alankrita Srivastava, Gauri Shinde, Kiran Rao, Konkona Sen Sharma, Meghna Gulzar, Nandita Das, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, Ruchi Narain, Shonali Bose and Zoya Akhtar have issued a statement together.

Check out the statememt here:

Several actors from the industry have already extended support to the #MeToo movement by condemning acts of sexual harassment/misconduct.

Swara Bhasker, Richa Chada, Chitrangda Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are some of them who have spoken on this issue.

Actors such as Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, filmmakers Sajid Khan, singer Kailash Kher have been named by women who recalled their #MeToo moments.

The #MeToo movement began in the film industry after Tanushree Dutta recently recalled a decade-old incident and accused Nana Patekar of misconduct while shooting for an item song for the film 'Horn Ok Pleassss'. 

