हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonakshi Sinha

Women should speak up when they are wronged: Sonakshi Sinha on #MeToo movement

Sonakshi Sinha on #MeToo movement

Women should speak up when they are wronged: Sonakshi Sinha on #MeToo movement

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha broke her silence over the ongoing MeToo movement. The whole movement has forced some of the biggest names in the industry to bite the dust.

Sonakshi told ANI, "Women should 100% speak up when they are wronged, men who have wronged the women should be 200% punished. But I also feel that facts&figure should be verified before the media talks about it. If it is in the hands of the law then a law should take its course."

Tanushree, who had lodged a complaint with Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) a decade ago against Patekar. After being away from the limelight for over a decade, Tanushree spoke about the case recently. Since then, a number of actresses from the film industry have come out in support of her. Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Chitrangada Singh and several others have condemned acts of sexual misconduct.

Patekar, who was supposed to address the media today to speak about Tanushree's allegations, has reportedly called off the press conference.

Dia, as a producer, feels it is important for the women staff in any organisation feel safe.

This comes after filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane Sunday offered clarifications on the row over sexual harassment allegations against their Phantom Films partner Vikas Bahl.

In separate statements, Kashyap and Motwane, who formed the company along with Bahl and Madhu Mantena seven years ago, detailed the backdoor deliberations that took place in order to punish their partner.

Not just women from the film industry, women from different professional backgrounds have narrated disturbing incidents of sexual misconduct involving them and the people they have worked with.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Sonakshi Sinhameetoo movementAlok NathVikas BahlNana Patekar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close