हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Won't compromise on my opportunities: Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut says she is a career-oriented woman who won't compromise on her opportunities.

IANS| Updated: Feb 04, 2018, 18:21 PM IST
Comments |
Won&#039;t compromise on my opportunities: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut says she is a career-oriented woman who won't compromise on her opportunities.

The actress, who walked for designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika at the Lakme Fashion Week Sumner-Resort 2018, was asked about her recent stint at 'India's Next Superstar', where she shared the frame with Karan Johar.

Kangana said: "In my professional career, I didn't have any such feelings. I am not here to be friends with everyone and won't get into their personal space either. I am a very professional person and a career-oriented woman. I won't compromise on my opportunity. I will be out there. I will get what I deserve."

Kangana, who looked like a dream in a bridal gown with a long trail, had last year sparked off a debate on nepotism in the Hindi film industry when she pinpointed Karan on his show 'Koffee With Karan' of being a "flagbearer of nepotism".

Tags:
Kangana RanautKaran JoharLakme Fashion Week 2018
Next
Story

13 years of Black: If anyone deserves an Oscar, it’s you, Dilip Kumar told Amitabh Bachchan

Trending