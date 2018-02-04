Won't compromise on my opportunities: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut says she is a career-oriented woman who won't compromise on her opportunities.

The actress, who walked for designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika at the Lakme Fashion Week Sumner-Resort 2018, was asked about her recent stint at 'India's Next Superstar', where she shared the frame with Karan Johar.

Kangana said: "In my professional career, I didn't have any such feelings. I am not here to be friends with everyone and won't get into their personal space either. I am a very professional person and a career-oriented woman. I won't compromise on my opportunity. I will be out there. I will get what I deserve."

Kangana, who looked like a dream in a bridal gown with a long trail, had last year sparked off a debate on nepotism in the Hindi film industry when she pinpointed Karan on his show 'Koffee With Karan' of being a "flagbearer of nepotism".