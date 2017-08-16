close
Won't direct till I'm totally thrilled with story: Subhash Ghai

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai says he will not return to directing movies unless he is "totally thrilled" with a story.

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 16:12
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Ghai last directed "Kaanchi: The Unbreakable", which released in 2014.

"I shall not direct a movie till I am totally thrilled with a story which is new to me and has a meaningful issue like `Iqbal`. God has blessed me more than I could have asked for in life," he said in a statement.

Known for films like "Karz", "Karma", "Saudagar" and "Taal", he is now enjoying his role as a producer.

"Let the new generation take over and make movies for Mukta Arts. I`m happy as a producer as well as to be in the educational space," said the founder of the production house Mukta Arts Limited.

He also founded Whistling Woods International, which is a film, communication and media arts institute.

