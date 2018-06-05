हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Woody Allen allegations should be looked into again, says Penelope Cruz

Los Angeles: Penelope Cruz says Dylan Farrow's sexual abuse allegations against filmmaker Woody Allen should be ''looked at again''. Dylan, the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and Allen claimed that the 82-year-old director molested her when she was just seven-years-old, but after her mother took the case to the authorities in 1993, prosecutors decided not to press charges.

Dylan has been vocal about her accusations several times since, most recently after the rise of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. "The only answer that I can give you with common sense that is not about a headline is, the case has to be looked at again," Cruz told Vanity Fair.

"The important thing is, if there is a case anywhere in the world that isn't clear, then why not look at it again? I am in favour of that," she added.

Cruz, who won an Oscar for performance in Allen's 2008 film "Vicky Christina Barcelona" and reunited with the director in the 2012 comedy "To Rome with Love", said that she would not make a decision about working with the director again until she has more information.

"We have a collection of headlines saying this actor would work with him again, and this one said they would not ? this does not change anything. This doesn't add anything good to the situation. We're supposed to believe in justice, and this was looked at years ago, and it's not clear. It should be looked at again, and then I can give an answer," she said.

Meanwhile, Cruz's husband, Javier Bardem, recently told the French publication Paris Match that he supports Allen, saying that he is "absolutely not" ashamed to have worked with him on the 2008 film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona". 

