हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AR Rahman

Working with Rahman was super cool: Vipin Aneja

Working with the Grammy winner was a dream come true for Vipin. 

Working with Rahman was super cool: Vipin Aneja
Image courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Singer Vipin Aneja, who has sung in Bollywood films like 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster' and 'Jazbaa', says that working with music maestro A.R. Rahman for the Tamil film 'Sarkar' was 'super cool'.

"`Simtaangaran` is my first song in the southern film industry," Vipin said in a statement.

He said: "I have known Rahman Bhai for a long time now. I performed with him during `Unity of Light` peace concert. I called him to give my greetings for the new year and he asked me if I would like to sing a Tamil song, to which I said yes. I feel music has no language. The next day, I flew to Chennai for dubbing."

"Working with the maestro was super cool as he normally doesn`t dub, but he sat with me to record and made me extremely comfortable, joked a bit about my Tamil pronunciation and encouraged me. 

"People learn a lot when they work with this ocean of talent... to stay humble and to constantly reinvent yourself," he said.

Tags:
AR RahmanVipin Aneja

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close