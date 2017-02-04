close
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 17:14
World Cancer Day: Manisha Koirala, Kajal Aggarwal spread awareness! Check tweets
New Delhi: On the World Cancer Day, Bollywood actresses voiced their concern and pledged to spread awareness about the deadly disease. Manisha Koirala, who is a cancer survivor herself took to Twitter and posted an inspirational message. 

Also, the actress has been regularly lending her support to create awareness about the 'C' word. She posts health-related messages on her social media handles Twitter and Instagram. 

Besides, Kajal Aggarwal too took to Twitter and decided to do her bit by making people aware about the disease. She tweeted: 

Interestingly, the World Cancer Day was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, written in 2008. Its main goal is to reduce illness and death caused by the deadly disease of cancer by 2020.

Let's hope and work towards making this world cancer free one day soon!

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 17:07

