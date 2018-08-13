हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vidyut Jammwal

World Elephant Day: Vidyut Jammwal says no to ivory

Mentioning about the ivory, the star took to Instagram and gave some glimpses from his short video on World Elephant Day by Junglee Pictures.

Photo Courtesy: ANI
Photo Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Elephant Day, Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal took the opportunity to make people aware about the safety and betterment of these great giants.

Mentioning about the ivory, the star took to Instagram and gave some glimpses from his short video on World Elephant Day by Junglee Pictures. In the pictures, he can be seen posing along with the elephants in the jungle.

If we don't buy ,their mother's don't die.SAY NO TO IVORY . WWW.iworry.org.

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on

If we don't buy ,their mother's don't die.SAY NO TO IVORY . WWW.iworry.org.

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on

Ivory is a hard, white material from the tusks and teeth of animals, that is used in art or manufacturing.

"If we don't buy, their mother's don't die. SAY NO TO IVORY. WWW.iworry.org," read the caption.

Junglee Pictures took to Twitter to unveil a short video for a better tomorrow for our oldest companions, writing, "The Elephant population is nearing a critical point across the world, poaching and habitat destruction need to stop now.

On #WorldElephantDay we wish for a better tomorrow for our oldest companions.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza, who is also the brand ambassador of Wildlife Trust of India, recalled her childhood days when the sight of a chained elephant in zoo pained her, and why she started working for their cause.

Happy #WorldElephantDay! #GajMahotsav #GajYatra #Gaj101

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

Vidyut JammwalDia MirzaWorld Elephant DayIvory World Elephant DayJunglee Pictures

