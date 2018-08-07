हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joel Robuchon

World's most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon dies aged 73

He was renowned for his mashed potato dishes.

World&#039;s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon dies aged 73
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@JoelRobuchonUSA

Paris: French celebrity chef Joel Robuchon, who is credited with winning the most Michelin stars in the world, passed away on Monday. He was 73.

Robuchon died of cancer in Switzerland, more than a year after being treated for a pancreatic tumour, Le Figaro, a French newspaper reported.

Named the "Chef of the Century" in 1989, Robuchon operated a dozen restaurants across three continents and was awarded 32 Michelin stars -- more than any other chef -- throughout his career, BBC reported. 

He was renowned for his mashed potato dishes and owned restaurants in cities across the globe, including Tokyo, Bangkok, Shanghai Monaco and Las Vegas.

He first made a name for himself at his Paris restaurant, called Jamin, in the early 1980s, and went on to mentor the likes of Gordon Ramsay and Eric Ripert.

He was renowned for his perfectionism and for using few ingredients, keeping the preparation simple and moving away from the excesses of French nouvelle cuisine.

"The older I get, the more I realise the truth is that the simpler the food, the more exceptional it can be," he told Business Insider in 2014.

 

Tags:
Joel RobuchonJoel Robuchon deadJoel Robuchon recipeschef Joel RobuchonWorld's most Michelin-starred chefPancreatic cancerCancermashed potato dishes

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close