Wouldn't change a thing: Arjun Kapoor on his journey

Mumbai: He has tasted success with films like 'Ishaqzaade', '2 States' and 'Ki & Ka' but has also faced failure with 'Tevar' and 'Gunday'. But actor Arjun Kapoor, who completed six years in Bollywood on Friday, says he would not like to change a single thing about his journey.

Arjun on Friday wrote a heartfelt note in which he thanked his fans and followers for loving him unconditionally for the past six years.

"Today feels incredibly special and I have nothing but gratitude for the universe, for my loving fans who have stuck by me, around me unconditionally for six years. Thank you for taking care of me, protecting me, rooting for me through my success and my failures. It has been a special ride and when I look back upon my journey, I would not like to change a single thing," Arjun wrote.

He said the "roller coaster" journey has been a learning experience.

Arjun, 32, made his acting debut in 2012 with "Ishaqzaade", which he says gave him his identity.

"May 11 will always remain the most memorable day of my life and today feels even more amazing because I'm letting you know about one of the most special films of my career," he added.

Arjun announced his next film 'India's Most Wanted', directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It will release on May 24, 2019. He says it is a "remarkable story that has taken a special place in my heart".

"As actors we all want/search for rare stories that have the potential to inspire. 'India's Most Wanted' is one such story based on true events that will make every Indian proud," he said.

Arjun said he feels humbled that he has got the opportunity to bring to "life an instance from the pages of Indian history that will make us want to salute the unsung heroes who put their country before their lives".

"'India's Most Wanted' is our tribute to the valour of those who devote their lives to protecting ours," he added.

Before signing off, Arjun said he is confident that the film will be a "life-changing chapter".

Arjun has three more films in his kitty -- 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'Namastey England' and 'Panipat'.