Yami Gautam becomes goodwill leader for Super Sniffers campaign

Gwalior: Actress Yami Gautam has been named the goodwill leader of Super Sniffers campaign initiated by TRAFFIC India along with World Wildlife Fund India (WWF).

As part of the campaign, a band of specially trained dogs, who with their handlers and the forest department, will combat wildlife crime by helping collect concrete evidence against wildlife poachers and smugglers.

The "Vicky Donor" actress on Sunday also attended the graduation ceremony of the seventh batch of the wildlife sniffer dog squad at the BSF`s National Training Centre for Dogs here.

"Wildlife poaching is a serious issue. A more organised way and tactics are needed. That`s exactly what Super Sniffers programme does by training these amazing dogs who are trained to expose such activities with training that`s given to them," Yami said in a statement.

"Illegal trade of animal, animal skin and body parts is truly concerning and it needs to be addressed," she added.

