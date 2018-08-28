हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam doesn't like addictions

''There's a time I gave it a total break because these are addictive. And I don't like addictions.''

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam finds web shows addictive.

The actress, who will next be seen on-screen in "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" and "Uri", says she found "Sacred Games" brilliant.

"They (web series) are so engaging...One thing comes after another. There's a time I gave it a total break because these are addictive. And I don't like addictions," Yami told IANS over phone.

"Flights are the best time to enjoy Netflix or read... You need a detox from digital world sometimes," she added.

