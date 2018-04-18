Yami Gautam fires gym trainer who also trains alleged former lover Pulkit Samrat?

New Delhi: Bollywood's quintessential girl-next-door Yami Gautam is back in new but this time not for any film project or commercial assignments. The 'fair and lovely' actress has reportedly shown the door to her gym instructor.

Yami was reportedly introduced to this gym trainer Samir Ansari by alleged former lover Pulkit Samrat. According to Timesnow.com, both Yami and Pulkit shared a common trainer but now that the two have broken-up, looks like the actress wants to move on totally.

Both Yami and Pulkit never really admitted to being in a relationship and neither did they talk about the alleged break-up. However, rumours are rife that the duo has parted ways.

They have featured together in 'Sanam Re' and 'Junooniyat' and during this time rumours about them being a couple started doing the rounds. It caught more fire after reports suggesting trouble in Pulkit and Shweta Rohira's marriage emerged.

However, the duo decided to remain tight-lipped about the whole issue. Meanwhile, Pulkit separated from his wife in November 2015.

On the work front, Yami will be next seen in 'Batti Gu Meter Chalu' featuring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is being helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, who directed 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Yami's 2017 film 'Kaabil' starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead was a blockbuster hit and their performances were appreciated by the fans.