Yami Gautam turns 30, has special surprise coming from her team

New Delhi: The quintessential girl-next-door Yami Gautam, who made her debut with 'Vicky Donor' turned 30 on Wednesday. And guess what — the pretty actress has already planned her day in advance and it is definitely not going to be — a dull and boring day.

Exclusively shared with Bollywoodlife.com, Yami plans to spend her day with her family in Mumbai, which is none other but her team. She revealed that the team members have planned a surprise for her as they would be taking her to watch a comedy show.

The actress also revealed that she is going to miss her parents on her birthday. "There's no problem. I will cut another cake with them," she says. When asked as to what is her birthday resolution this year is, she added, "No birthday resolution. I am just looking forward to spending my day with loved ones. And genuinely on this birthday, I would like to express gratitude to the people who have been there with me," she told the website.

Not many know that Yami was a law student back home in Chandigarh. However, life had other plans for her as opportunities started coming her way and she left her studies halfway.

On the work front, Yami is next going to be seen in 'Uri', in which she stars along with Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina. The trailer of the film is expected to be out soon and the actress hoped that it will be liked by the audience. Yami was last seen in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' as an advocate along with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.