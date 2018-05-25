Yami Gautam's pole-dancing picture will give you fitness goals

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam often shares her workout videos and pictures on social media. The actress is an avid Twitter user and keeps her fans updated through the social media app. Yami had recently joined celebrity teacher, Aarifa Bhinderwala's pole dancing class.

The actress took to Twitter on Friday to share a picture of herself, practising the fitness activity.

She wrote- “When I stop and contemplate”

Yami was earlier quoted as saying-

"The whole idea came because of my love for fitness and dance and that is something I enjoy doing now. Pole dancing is a great way to work on your fitness ability and your dance. It challenges the fitness level a lot more. So I thought this could be something additional which until now I could not have imagined myself doing," Yami said in a statement.

The 'Fair and Lovely' actress will next be seen in 'Batti Gu Meter Chalu'. The movie also features Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. 'Batti Gu Meter Chalu' is being helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, who directed 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Yami's 2017 film 'Kaabil' starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead was a blockbuster hit and both actors performances were widely appreciated.

(With IANS Inputs)