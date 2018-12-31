Yearender 2018: Bollywood couples who became parents this year

The year 2018 saw a lot of weddings in the entertainment industry. The year was indeed a good one as it saw many B-Town couples come together and make things official or take the next big step. Wedding bells rang for some couples and for others, a new member joined the family!

Here's a look at some Bollywood couples who became parents this year:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became parents to an adorable little girl this year whom they named Mehr. Baby Mehr was born on November 18 and her parents announced her arrival via Instagram. Throughout her pregnancy, Neha continued working and the news of her expecting a child was made official only in her third trimester. The actress had tied the knot with Angad on May 10 this year.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became parents for the second time this year. The couple welcomed a baby boy, on September 5 whom they named Zain Kapoor. As soon as Shahid annouced Zain's name via twitter, congrats started pouring in for him and his wife. Zain has an elder sister, Misha who was born in 2016. Shahid got married to Mira in an intimate wedding ceremony in July 2015.

Rukmini Sahay and Neil Nitin Mukesh

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh welcomed a baby girl with his wife Rukmini on September 20 this year. The couple named their daughter Nurvi and her name was annouced by Neil on Instagram. Neil and Rukmini got married in February 2017.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber became parents for the second time by welcoming twin baby boys via surrogacy this year. The kids were born in March this year and were named Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Sunny and Daniel previously have a baby girl named Nisha whom they adopted last year. Sunny shared a beautiful family picture after her twins were born and twitter was full of wishes for the lovely couple.

Gul Panag and Rishi Attari

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Gul Panag gave everyone a sweet surprise this year when she revealed that she and her husband had been blessed with a baby boy. The news of Gul welcoming the new born circulated in the media after 6 months of the baby's arrival! The actress managed to keep the news of her pregnancy as well as her becoming a mother a secret and spilled the beans only when she wanted to. Gul got married to longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari on March 13, 2011. The couple got hitched at a Gurdwara in Chandigarh in a traditional Sikh ceremony.

They welcomed their baby boy in March this year and named him Nihal.