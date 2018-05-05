Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi opens up on having a baby—Details inside

New Delhi: Indian television's most favourite bahu, Divyanka Tripathi rules the hearts of many. Known for her brilliant performance in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', the actress enjoys a massive fan following, who eagerly watch all her shows.

Divyanka recently appeared on celebrity chat show ‘JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak’ which kickstarts from May 5, 2018, and talked about her personal life. The show is hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal and will present a different side of the popular celebs. Divyanka and husband Vivek Dahiya graced the show by becoming the first guests.

According to Timesofindia.com, the telly couple opened up about their life, discussing past relationships etc. The host then asked Divyanka about having a family, to which she replied saying, “Vivek and I aren't ready for parenting yet as it's a big responsibility.”

The actress, who hails from Bhopal got recognition with her hit TV show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' in 2006. After that what followed was immense audience love, accolades and awards galore.

On July 8, 2016, Divyanka married co-star Vivek Dahiya and theirs was a dream wedding. The couple then participated in 'Nach Baliye 8' and eventually won the show.

Looks like the new show ‘JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak’ is going to be an interesting watch.