Yesteryear actresses who shocked our daddys & granddaddys by daring to bare

When we think of nude scenes in Bollywood movies, the names of Sunny Leone, Paoli Dam, Poonam Pandey, Barbara Mori, Kareena Kapoor comes to our mind. In fact, baring on screen is nothing of a surprise anymore.

But imagine a time when it was scandalous, when you could not even be seen entering the cinema hall.

Here are 5 actresses who were way ahead of their time :-

1. Simi Garewal

Born on October 17th 1947, Simi Garewal started her Bollywood career in 1962 with 'Raaz ki Baat'. She has done many films like Do Badan, Ek Raat, The Burning Train, Naseeb , Professor Pyarelal. She did her nude scene in the famous film 'Mera Naam Joker' which was released in 1970.

2. Zeenat Aman

Known for her work in Hindi fims during 70s and 80s, Zeenat was born on November 19th 1951 in Bombay. Some of her best films are Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Heera Panna, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor. The famous movie in which she dropped her clothes was Satyam, Shivam, Sundaram which was released in 1978.

3. Mandakini

Remembered for her role in the movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini was born on July 30th 1963. She was born in an Anglo Indian family in Meerut. Her father was a Britisher and her mother a Muslim. She was only 22 years old when she bared in the movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. Some other best movies of Mandakini were Dance Dance, Kahan Hai Kanoon and Pyaar Karke Dekho.

4.Deepa Sahi

A University of Delhi alumni, Deepa Sahi was born on 30 November 1962 in a family of an Army officer. Some of her famous films include Hero Hiralal, Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India, Hum, Ek Doctor ki Maut, Aar Ya Paar. The film in which she went nude was Maya Mem Saab, which also starred Shahrukh Khan in 1993.

5.Anu Aggarwal

A former model and actress, Anu Aggarwal was born on January 11th 1969. She is best known for her works in Aashiqui, Thiruda Thiruda, Janam Kundli, King Uncle. The short movie in which she did nude scene was 'The Cloud Door' which was released in 1995.