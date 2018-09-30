Yo Yo Honey Singh celebrates the success of his latest single 'Urvashi'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bollywood rapper Music Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has been away from the limelight for a long time now, released his latest single 'Urvashi' after much anticipation and has received a thunderous response from the audience across the globe. The music composer took to social media to celebrate the success of the same.

Yo Yo Honey Singh celebrates the success of his latest single &#039;Urvashi&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood rapper Music Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has been away from the limelight for a long time now, released his latest single 'Urvashi' after much anticipation and has received a thunderous response from the audience across the globe. The music composer took to social media to celebrate the success of the same.

The music video stars Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Celebrating the success of the single, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a picture of him stating, "Milk Party (Keventers Cp) for Urvasi song release with my boyz Singhsta and Hommie Diliwala ! 
@singhstamusic @hommie_dilliwala".

 

Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, 'Urvashi' is the recreated version of the chartbuster song from the 90s which featured Prabhudeva and was composed by the music maestro A.R. Rahman.

The new 'Urvashi' number is high on glamour and exudes sizzling chemistry between the lead pair of Shahid and Kiara.

Meanwhile, 'Arjun Reddy' remake will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and will soon go floors. The original Telugu drama was written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, and produced by his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga's company Bhadrakali pictures.

It features Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju and Kanchana play pivotal roles. 

