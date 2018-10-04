हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Billionaire from Bazaar tops the charts

The recently track titled Billionaire by Yo Yo Honey Singh has bagged the top spot on Youtube's trending list.

New Delhi: The recently track titled Billionaire by Yo Yo Honey Singh has bagged the top spot on Youtube's trending list.

After re-creating ‘Urvashi’ with Shahid and Kiara, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has released another track titled ‘Billionaire’ from the upcoming film ‘Baazaar’.

Sharing the news, Yo Yo Honey Singh took to Instagram sharing, "#billionaire trending on No.1
Much love for all the support".

Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest composition has hooked the audience with its high on energy tracked which is currently topping the trending list.

His latest songs like ‘Rangtaari’ from ‘Loveratri’ and ‘Urvashi’ have received a thunderous response from the audience across the globe.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style.

The singing superstar is back and is ruling charts and his audience's heart once again.

Yo Yo Honey SinghbillionaireBazaarrangratri

