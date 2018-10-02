Yo Yo Honey Singh's next titled Billionaire from Baazaar to be out soon!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh&#039;s next titled Billionaire from Baazaar to be out soon!

New Delhi: After a successful collaboration with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to unveil his next track from Saif Ali Khan starrer Bazaar. 

The track titled Billionaire will be unveiled on October 3, 2018.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has made a comeback into the music industry with a bang this year. He began the year with Chartbusters like Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya and Chote Chote Peg which went on to create a rage across the globe.

His latest songs Rangtaari’ from ‘Loveratri’ and ‘Urvashi’ have received a thunderous response from the audience across the globe.

With Billionaire all set to release tomorrow, fans are all geared up to witness yet another upbeat track by Honey Singh.

Sharing the teaser of the song, Honey Singh tweeted captioning, "@yyhsofficial entering this #Baazaar with #Billionaire. Song out tomorrow! Stay tuned".

The rapper is back and is ruling charts and his audience's heart once again.

Yo Yo Honey SinghbillionaireBazaarSaif Ali KhanShahid Kapoorrangtari

