'You are. Therefore I am': Aishwarya Rai's heartfelt wish for mother on her birthday

New Delhi: Ahead of her 17th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai surprised the nation by making her Instagram debut. The actress who has 3.1 M followers currently, seems pretty glued to the photo-sharing app and posts something almost every day since her then Recently, the actress posted a heartfelt message for her mother.

On the occasion of her mother's birthday, she shared a throwback picture of Brinda Rai and wrote, "I LOVE YOU. YOU ARE...therefore i am...HAPPY HAAAPPPYYY BIRTHDAY MY ETERNALLY PRECIOUS MOMMYYY darliiinng." In the photo, the Bollywood star is seen sitting with her mother."

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 22, 2018 at 11:24pm PDT

Aishwarya turned heads at the French Riviera in her beautiful designer ensembles. Her daughter Aaradhya too accompanied her mommy dearest.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress is a Cannes regular and has been endorsing the beauty and haircare brand Lóreal for many years. The 71st Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes. The festival previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from across the world. It is held at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.