You have a great sense of humour: Kapil Sharma to PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated India's first National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. Eminent personalities from the film industry were present at the event. Ace comedian Kapil Sharma, who was present at the gathering, took to Twitter to say all the good things about the PM.

Sharing a pic on Twitter, Kapil Sharma wrote, "Respected pm Sh @narendramodi ji,it was nice meeting u n great knowing ur inspiring ideas and progressive views about our film industry and our nation. N sir I must say u have a great sense of humor too! regards."

On the work front, Kapil has made a much-needed comeback with his comedy program 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Apart from his professional success, Kapil tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart got married in a Punjabi wedding at Jalandhar December 12. A day later, the couple solemnized their wedding as per the Sikh traditions. 

After his wedding, Kapil hosted a wedding reception in Amritsar that had his close friends and family. Popular singer Daler Mehndi performed at the December 14 reception.

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also made an appearance to congratulate Kapil. Deepika and Ranveer also got married this year on November 14. Kapil had attended the Deep-Veer reception in Mumbai that was hosted for Bollywood celebs.

Kapil SharmaPM ModiComedianKapil Sharma show

