You have be a show at business, not in real life: Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra says an artiste can act their way through the reel life, but off- camera one should stick to their own true selves.

The 34-year-old actress, who was ranked social media's favourite performer by Top Actors chart, a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, conducted a Q and A on the internet after she received the good news.

Priyanka is currently shooting in Prague and started a quick #AskPC session with her Twitter followers.

When one of the fans asked the "Quantico" actress how she manages to stay grounded in the challenging world of showbiz, she replied, "You have be a show at business, not in real life."

Priyanka said "haters don't exist in her world".

On dealing with negativity, the "Baywatch" actress wrote, "It's hard to. It hurts too.. But you have to live on the side of your truth and go on. And slowly time heals everything."

When a fan asked, "What's the one advice to women who want to be achievers in their chosen field?, Priyanka replied, "When you choose something give it your all.."

On making a choice between her home and travels, the National Award-winning actress wrote, "Home is where the heart is. If you can't carry your heart where you go you'll always be homeless even at home."

About love, she wrote it "absolutely exists... In beautiful forms all around. We just have to recognise it".

Priyanka also answered a fan's question who asked her if she ever felt apprehensive about things.

She said, "Everything I do something new I'm apprehensive. But courage of conviction is what I go with."