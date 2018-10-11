Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula dancing to Punjabi dhol at their Mehendi function is too cute—Watch

New Delhi: Television's one of the most famous and adored couples Prince Narul and Yuvika Chaudhary is all set to tie the knot and ceremonies have already begun. The couple will get married on October 12, 2018, and last night was their Mehendi function.

The duo dazzled and danced the night away. Several fan clubs shared the videos and pictures on social media. Yuvika looked like a princess all set to rock her Mehendi night. She chose to wear a lime green ghagra but with a twist of the skirt being a little shorter than usual. She also decked up with 'phoolon ka ghena' and wore it like a tiara on her head.

'Bigg Boss 9' winner Prince Narula chose to wear an all-white ensemble. Some of the TV buddies were also spotted at the function. Close friend Kishwer Merchant looked stunning at the Mehendi and even posed for shutterbugs.

Prince and Yuvika participated together in reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and that's where they met first time. Sparks of love had already kicked in when inside the house but it was after the game show that the duo started dating.

Yuvika was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om'.

Congratulations, you guys!