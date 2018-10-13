Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula get married in a typical Punjabi style, make it a rocking affair with impromptu dance—Watch

New Delhi: The adorable and good-looking couple of television, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary got married on October 12, 2018, in Mumbai. Their wedding was a starry affair as who's who of the TV and film industry was present at the do. The bride and groom were super happy and energetic.

The impromptu dance, sweet kisses on the forehead and what not. Their ceremony pictures and videos flooded the internet. Prince wore a nice off-white bandh-gala sherwani with salwar and jutti while Yuvika looked ethereal in her heavy red bridal lehenga.

Check out some of the videos and pictures shared by fan clubs on social media:

From Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Irrfan Pathan with wife and son to Rannvijay Singh Singha, Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal—all were seen in attendance.

Prince and Yuvika participated together in reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and that's where they met the first time. Sparks of love had already kicked in when inside the house but it was after the game show that the duo started dating.

Yuvika was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om'.

Congratulations, you guys!