Yuvika Chaudhary

Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula's sangeet ceremony was a starry affair—See pics

Yuvika chose to wear an ivory gown with her hair tied back in a huge bun while Prince went indo-western for his sangeet party.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The gorgeous and adorable telly couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are all set to enter matrimony and the celebrations have kicked in on a high! The ceremonies began from the 10th of this month and on October 12, the duo will become man and wife.

If their Mehendi function pictures made your day, then their sangeet ceremony's photos will bring a smile on your face. It was a starry affair with several popular faces of television dancing the night away.

Check out pictures and videos which were shared by stars and fan clubs on social media:

From Rannvijay Singh Singha, Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao, Anusha Dandekar-Karan Kundrra, Priyank Sharma, Rashmi Desai, Mandana Karimi, Terence Lewis to Meet Bros, Monica Bedi etc all attended the star-studded sangeet night at Mumbai Sucasa.

Yuvika chose to wear an ivory gown with her hair tied back in a huge bun while Prince went indo-western for his sangeet party.

Prince and Yuvika participated together in reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and that's where they met the first time. Sparks of love had already kicked in when inside the house but it was after the game show that the duo started dating.

Yuvika was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om'.

Congratulations, you guys!

 

 

 

