Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech opens up about her battle with depression-See post

New Delhi: Ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech, has opened up about her battle with depression, bulimia as she took up the 10-year challenge. A lot of Bollywood celebs have taken up the challenge and shared their 10-year-old pictures.

Hazel Keech shared her then and now image with a caption that read, “Here is my #10yearchallenge. 22 years on the right VS almost 32 years on the left.... and how far I’ve come! I was battling depression, starving myself, had bulimia, dyed my hair dark and kept it long trying to fit in a please everyone around me but hiding all the pain with a smile and joke so no one knew. Today, i can confidently talk about what I’ve gone through, i dont care what others think of me, i finally had the courage to cut my hair, i dont try and fit in anymore and i am happier, healthier and more at peace with myself than i ever imagined i could be! Wahooo #personalcelebration thanks whoever started the 10 year challenge.”

Hazel and Yuvraj's whirlwind romance was the talk of the town in the year 2016. The couple tied the knot on November 30 at the Dera of Baba Ram Singh, which is around 40 kms from Chandigarh. A day later, on December 2, Yuvi and Hazel solemnized their wedding in a Hindu wedding ceremony at Goa. It is here that power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen shaking a leg together and grabbed eyeballs.

The couple has been married for over two years now and often shares pics together on social media. Recently, on the cricketer's birthday, his wife took to Instagram and shared a picture of him along with an adorable note.

Hazel wrote, “To the most beautiful human I know, always looking dapper, always looking for the laugh in every situation, always there for support, always helping and looking after others, selflessly. You have made my life complete @yuvisofficial my wish for you everyday, especially today on your birthday, is to feel the love that surrounds you and feel how special and wonderful you are. My love always, you’re adoring wife”