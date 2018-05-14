Zaheer Khan's better half Sagarika Ghatge plays football in saree, video goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and Zahir Khan's wife Sagarika Ghatge was spotted playing football in a saree and the netizens can't have enough of her oh-so-happening video. However, the video of the 'Chak De India' actress that has gone viral is from her Marathi film 'Monsoon Football.'

Check out the video:

In the Marathi film, Sagarika would essay the character of a housewife. The film has been written and directed by Milind K.Talking about the film, Milind said, "Sagarika was my first choice for the film."

Although he didn't reveal much about the plot of the film, the video features Sagarika as a football player albeit in saree. Prior to this, the actress was seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Chak De India'. Her character in the film was loved by the audience.

Zahir Khan, a former cricketer and Sagarika Ghatge, a model-turned-actress tied the knot in an intimate register marriage ceremony. To celebrate their most special moment, the two threw a reception for friends in Mumbai, that was attended by the creme de la creme of Bollywood and the sports fraternity.

It was Zahir who had popped the question and the stunning maiden who was bowled over by his charming personality accepted his proposal gladly. The two got engaged on April 24, 2017, and had announced the same via Twitter. Their wedding reception was one of the most glamorous events of this year. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Ajit Agarkar and Fatima Ghadially besides Ashish Nehra and Sumitra were among the guests to attend the wedding celebration bash.